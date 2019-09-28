Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides

COLUMBIA - Court documents made available Thursday list charges filed against two men named as suspects in recent Columbia homicides.

Javion Lawhorn-Wallace, listed in court records as Javion Lawhorn, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Police named him Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Nadria Wright on September 13.

The probable cause statement said surveillance showed the gunshots that killed Wright and injured Sam Baldwin came from a white Mercedes SUV. Investigators said Lawhorn-Wallace drives a white Mercedes SUV, and that he and Baldwin "were on opposing sides of a feud."

According to the statement, investigators tracked the SUV from the time Lawhorn-Wallace got in to the scene of the shooting.

Aaron Harris is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said he was with E'Quan Spain and Michael Anderson early Saturday morning when Spain was fatally shot. Court documents filed in the case against Anderson, who is also charged with murder, said the group was firing from their vehicle at another vehicle, and Spain was hit by one of Anderson's shots. Harris was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time.

Neither man is in custody at this time.