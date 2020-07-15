Cheers Audio

Facebook
FBI investigating threats to Cole County over ambulances
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission is receiving threats after changing ambulance providers and purchasing ambulances from a Canadian company instead of a local company called, Osage...
Governor Parson talks masks, calls on young people
JEFFERSON CITY - The same day that Missouri...
Sophie Cunningham tested positive with COVID-19 in June, now at WNBA training
COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball...
Kansas man who raped, killed Missouri teen to be executed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old woman is scheduled to be among the first three inmates executed as the federal...
Governor Parson signs bill to develop a port in central Missouri
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson signed House Bill...
FBI investigating threats to Cole County over ambulances
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission is...
Osage Beach commission votes 'yes' to Backwater Jacks expansion
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and...
Two Columbia clinics added to free or low-cost birth control network
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Planned Parenthood and...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
COLUMBIA – The Washington D.C. NFL football team announced on Monday it will retire the teams name and logo. Washington is the first team in the NFL to announce a name change. The...
Sophie Cunningham tested positive with COVID-19 in June, now at WNBA training
COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball...
Former Mizzou players now Washington players talk about retiring the team name
COLUMBIA – The Washington Redskins...
