Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines

KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal.

The pandemic has changed many things, including how the NFL operates and how NFL games are played.

For Chiefs fans, that includes how going to the game works as well. Seating is limited, and parking lots are split up to keep people socially distant.

"I mean there's a lot that we need to be concerned about, but the sports part of it, obviously sports isn't bigger than everybody else," Brian Horn, a longtime Chiefs fan, said. "I mean, sports is just helping with reality."

Normally, Horn would be tailgating with his friends and family before kickoff. That's another aspect of game day that's changed.

"We've done tailgates probably four or five years," Horn said. "We actually have one guy who travels from North Carolina and tailgates with us every time."

COVID-19 also changed how Horn thought he was going to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

"When we won the Super Bowl, that's the plan we had, 'Oh we get to be there, we got to watch the flag' and all that," Horn said. "And we don't get to do it, so that part's disappointing."

Horn said he doesn't plan on going to any games this year due to an increase in ticket prices. He says his tickets shot up six times the amount they were last year.