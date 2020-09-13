Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season

Facebook
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
BOONVILLE – An MU Health nurse has found new ways to enjoy life during the past six months. Julie Brown, who works in surgery services, says when the pandemic first began it was...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
COLUMBIA– While many local businesses...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
BOONVILLE – An MU Health nurse has found new ways to enjoy life during the past six months. Julie Brown, who works in surgery services, says when the pandemic first began it was...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
COLUMBIA– While many local businesses...
REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the...
Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
COLUMBIA - Fujiko Izakaya will offer curbside...
One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers, Rock Bridge (3-0, 2-0 CMAC) avenged its mistakes to defeat Jefferson City (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) 23-21 on Friday. Entering the matchup, the Bruins had won...
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a battle of ground...
Turnovers doom Battle in loss to Helias Catholic
Turnovers doom Battle in loss to Helias Catholic
JEFFERSON CITY - Three plays into the second...
Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season
