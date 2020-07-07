Children perform Wizard of Oz for sold out crowd

COLUMBIA- The TRYPS Theatre presented The Wizard of Oz this weekend. The cast featured children from grades three to nine.

The play was at the Stephens College Warehouse Theatre from July 29th through 31st. Sunday's showing of the show sold out before the show began, but attendees were still allowed to watch the play from the steps of the audience. The kids have been preparing for the play since early July. They practiced for four hours on weekdays.

The TRYPS Institute Executive Artistic Director Jill Womack said she is very proud of her students for their dedication.

"To pull together a huge show like this is just extraordinary. Especially when you think that they are only in third to ninth grade," she said.

Womack also said that she hopes the audience enjoys her show.

"Their work we hope will inspire another child who is in the audience who might be brave enough now to come take a class with us or to come be in camp with us."