Church celebrates Thanksgiving for those in need

COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday.

The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its 15th annual Harvest Feast Dinner from noon to 2 p.m.

“A lot of people in Boone County may not have anything or have many resources, so we put together a holiday meal,” said Pastor Jack Davenport.

According to Davenport, the church hosts the feast every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Though the church is small, Davenport said a lot of people help with the event. Many members make food at their homes and bring it to the church for the meal.

“This is just one small part of what we do,” Davenport said.

According to church member Andre Whitley, the church also delivers the Harvest Feast dinner to community members who are not able to show up.

The church also supports the Food Bank of Central and Northern Missouri.

“You don’t have to have a lot of resources to make a positive impact,” Davenport said.

He said the church will continue to do the feast in the future.