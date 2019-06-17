Cicadas Return To Missouri

COLUMBIA - After 13 years of hibernating cicadas are expected to make their appearance in Missouri by mid-May.

Cicadas come up from the ground every 13 years and flock to the trees. They're known for being noisy making their mating sound. When the eggs hatch the baby cicadas crawl back underground to hibernate for another 13 years.

The cicadas do not sting or bite and the season peaks in Mid-June. However, some residents claim they are already here.

One expert claims that in heavily wooded areas there may be more than a million cicadas per acre.

For more information, please visit: http://mdc.mo.gov/landwater-care/forest-management/forest-health/periodical-cicadas