Citizen Jane Film Festival Features Short Films

COLUMBIA -

The 2pm to 3 pm symposium, "Short Cuts: The Art of the Short Film," highlighted filmmakers who created short films.

Megan Hague of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is a student filmmaker who created the film, "The Women Who Yell" with her film partner Kyle Wilkinson.

Hague says the film which plays on the kinetoscope outside the theater, is self-explanatory.

QUOTE

Hague got into filmmaking when she was in highschool since she always wanted to be involved in something to do with the arts.

QUOTE

Hague also said that making documentaries is her way to step "beyond a wall" to access and tell people's stories which would otherwise never be told.