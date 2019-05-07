Citizen Jane Sets Up

COLUMBIA - Organizers and volunteers were setting up Thursday for what they hope will be the biggest Citizen Jane Film Festival yet. Ticket numbers have doubled each of the festival's first three years, and festival co-director Paula Elias said that trend may continue.



About forty films of varying lengths will play between Friday and Sunday. Some films were created by established directors previously distributed by major companies like HBO, while others are the work of aspiring film students going through programs in Columbia. The weekend also includes a series of parties, panels and workshops for all to attend.



The festival is designed to showcase films from female directors, who make up only about four percent of the directing community. This year's theme is "Cirque du Cinema," a circus-oriented tribute to the artistic originality of the big top. Art work for each designated theater was designed and created by Stephens College students.



Individual film tickets are still available at the Citizen Jane Film Festival box office inside the Columbia Foyer at 1405 East Broadway. The full schedule of films and events can be found here.