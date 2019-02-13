City Council Creates Anti-Violence Task Force

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the creation of an anti-violence task force at its meeting Monday.

Council members Laura Nauser and Michael Trapp will co-moderate the force, and they said they plan to focus on long-term solutions to crime in Columbia.

 The task force will also focus on:
-Early childhood strategies
-Role model mentoring programs
-Alternative activities
-Curfew effectiveness
-Prior offense re-entry programs
-Youth engagement

The task force will have 13 members and will report to the city with recommendations by November 15, 2014.

