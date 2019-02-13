City Council Creates Anti-Violence Task Force

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the creation of an anti-violence task force at its meeting Monday.

Council members Laura Nauser and Michael Trapp will co-moderate the force, and they said they plan to focus on long-term solutions to crime in Columbia.

The task force will also focus on:

-Early childhood strategies

-Role model mentoring programs

-Alternative activities

-Curfew effectiveness

-Prior offense re-entry programs

-Youth engagement

The task force will have 13 members and will report to the city with recommendations by November 15, 2014.