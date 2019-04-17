City Council Preview

COLUMBIA - In Monday's city council meeting, Columbia City staff will present a report recommending the lessening or merging city boards, commissions, committees and task forces in the City of Columbia.

To save the city some money, first year city manager Mike Matthes proposed reducing the number of positions in Columbia's Community Development programs in his 2012 budget.

The city manager's staff will present this report to city council for review on Monday night.

Some of the recommendations to be heard Monday night include:

Eliminating the Conley Poor Fund Committee

Eliminating groups who have been without membership for more than a decade; The Armory Board Commission and The Community Cooperation Board

Eliminating the Public Communications Resources Advisory Committee

Eliminating "GetAbout Columbia" and moving its work into a new Transportation Advisory Commission

Establishing several new and broader commissions to group other small commissions.

The full report is available by clicking on this link.

The city currently has more than 50 city boards, commissions, committees and task forces. The changes are a part of Matthes' City Vision for Columbia. Matthes says his goal is to keep the budget at the same amount or reduce it if possible, but the report says the changes cited won't have any fiscal impact.

The report recommendations could eventually become an amendment for vote.