City Council to Approve Funding for Security Cameras

COLUMBIA - The city council will decide Monday night whether to approve the proposed funding for the downtown security camera project. The project would cost about $75,000. ISG Technology will be constructing the security cameras on top of the street lights. There will be eight cameras, two each at four locations. Two cameras will go at Hitt Street and Broadway, two at Tenth Street and Broadway, two at Tenth and Cherry Street, and two at Ninth Street and Cherry. Columbia Police say those are the four "hot spots" where the department would like to have cameras.The grassroots organization "Keep Columbia Safe" started the initiative after seven teenagers beat Columbia resident Adam Taylor in a parking garage that already had camneras in 2009. Voters approved the downtown security cameras in April 2010.