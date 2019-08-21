City Council to Vote on Zoning Consultant

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will vote Monday to determine if the city will hire an external consultant to assist in the modernization of zoning rules. According to the proposal, $150,000 would be allotted from this fiscal year's budget to hire the consultant. The consultant would aid city planners in updating the city's zoning system.

The city currently utilizes a 'use-based' zoning approach, but could switch to a 'form-based' format. A use-based method separates properties into categories of the types of buildings that can be used on the land: residential, commercial, or industrial. The form-based zoning approach looks at the physical buildings and assesses how they fit in with their surroundings.

In theory, a form-based method could lead to fewer disputes between residents and developers. Developers are searching for a more simple, predictable method of zoning, while residents can get a clear idea of what their neighborhoods will look like after development.

If the council elects to bring in a consultant, the actual hiring will not take place until after a comprehensive land-use plan is approved by the council. The plan has been in the works for more than two years and is expected to be presented to council in early 2013.

News

Columbia City Council to Vote on Zoning Consultant
Columbia City Council to Vote on Zoning Consultant
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will vote Monday to determine if the city will hire an external consultant to assist... More >>
7 years ago Monday, August 06 2012 Aug 6, 2012 Monday, August 06, 2012 6:27:00 AM CDT August 06, 2012