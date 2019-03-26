City Offers Free Roots 'N' Blues Tickets to Low Income Families

COLUMBIA- The waiting room of the Voluntary Action Center was filled to capacity with people of all ages and races. Most of these people were awaiting a free ticket to one of mid-Missouri's most anticipated festivals. The city of Columbia and the VAC teamed up Wednesday to give away about 300 free tickets to next weekend's Roots 'N Blues 'N BBQ Festival to households with low incomes.

The giveaway started Tuesday and will continue until all tickets are gone. In order to get the free tickets, people must come to the VAC office in Columbia and bring a proof of address--which could include a bill or piece of mail--identification for all household members and proof of all income for everyone in the house.

To be eligible for free tickets, residents must live in Boone County and be at 150% federal poverty or below.

Diana Shafer has lived in Columbia for seven years and has never been able to attend the festival.

"I'm on disability and a fixed income so I've never been able to afford it," she said. "It is just fabulous that they are allowing us this opportunity. I've always wanted to go and now I will be able to."

"We expect these tickets to go very fast," VAC executive director Cindy Mustard said. "Every year we do this there is always a great turnout.

There is a limit of four tickets per household. The festival begins on Friday, September 9th and runs through Saturday, September 10th. It will take place in downtown Columbia.

A two day pass to the festival will cost around $65.