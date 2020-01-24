City wide celebration of Kwanzaa brings community together

JEFFERSON CITY - The Joshua House Church in Jefferson City had its' first Kwanzaa celebration Friday night. An invitation was extended to the community and even the Mayor of Jefferson City, Carrie Tergin, attended.

The night included worship, music, dance and food. Seven different people were selected to represent and speak on the seven different principles of Kwanzaa and light a candle. The evening ended with The Karamu meaning "the feast," catered by The Blue Skillet Soul Food Restaurant.

The seven Kwanzaa principles are; unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Different awards presented during the evening included Elder of the Year Award and Community Lifter Award.

This year was the first Kwanzaa celebration at The Joshua House Church, but organizers said they plan to expand and have more in the upcoming years.