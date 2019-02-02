Civil liberties groups react to Wolfe's resignation

COLUMBIA - In the wake of the resignations of Tim Wolfe and R. Bowen Loftin, statewide organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP spoke out in reaction to the announcement and protest group #ConcernedStudent1950.

"The ACLU of Missouri honors the University of Missouri students and faculty who have displayed courageous and creative leadership in bringing attention to the racism that is an unfortunate part of the history of our state and its institutions, and which continues to this day," ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman said in a statement.

"Only by publicly speaking about these issues, by listening to each other, and by demanding proactive solutions from our leaders, can we hope to move forward and create a state where all Missourians are afforded equal opportunity and treatment by the law," the statement concluded.

Missouri NAACP President Mary Ratliff said she is proud of what the students have accomplished, and is happy the protests remained peaceful throughout their duration.

"I was very proud of the students," Ratliff said. "I think that under the circumstances there was probably no way that we could move forward until that happened."

National NAACP President Cornell Brooks also tweeted about #ConcernedStudent1950, saying both he and the national organization support the students.

#ConcernedStudent1950 we support you, we commend you. The NAACP stands with you. — Cornell Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) November 9, 2015

Ratliff said that although Wolfe's resignation is a step in the right direction, she believes the students and the NAACP have a tough road ahead of them. She said just this weekend, she received a letter addressed to the Missouri NAACP full of racial slurs and threats. The letter had a fake name and return address.

"When we talk about how hard is it going to be--it's never been easy, and it's not going to be easy now," Ratliff said.