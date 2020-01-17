Classes canceled for School of the Osage after buses vandalized

MILLER COUNTY - School of the Osage will hold classes Tuesday after it canceled school on Monday because of vandalized school buses.

School of the Osage Superintendent Brent Depee said the district's transportation director called him Monday morning and told him he found a lot full of damaged school buses.

"It was quickly identified that we had 17 out of 33 buses out of service," Depee said.

He said the district sent out an automated phone call to let parents, faculty and staff the district would not hold classes on Monday.

Depee said the vandalism included air being let out of the tires and bus windows and windshields being smashed. According to the district's Twitter page, the buses were vandalized on school property.

Depee said insurance will cover most of the damage costs but the district will have to cover the rest.

"It's criminal," he said. "I hesitate to say the cost, but this is in the thousands of dollars of costs for the school district."

The district said it has security footage of the vandals from surrounding buildings.

The district said it has received all kinds of support from the community so it could have school Tuesday.

"I've got to give a huge thanks to Big O Tires, Mark's Mobile Glass, High Tech Automotive, the Camdenton School District, the Eldon School District, Iberia School District," he said. "They have all stepped in and helped us out. If they hadn't done that then we wouldn't be able to have school tomorrow. Which, by the way kids, we will have school tomorrow."

Depee said the district will add an extra day onto the end of the school year to make up for missed class.

"Every time you miss a day you have to make that up," he said. "So now our last day of school will be May 24."

Osage Head Start in Lake Ozark was also closed Monday because of the school cancelation.

Depee said the Miller County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation.