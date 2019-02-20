Click It or Ticket Campaign Begins in Missouri

COLUMBIA - As summer travelers hit the roads, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety has teamed up with state and local law enforcement to ensure drivers are staying safe.

The national "Click it or Ticket" Campaign, beginning May 19, is a method of heightening awareness about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Eighty percent of Missourians wear their seat belt compared to the national average, 87 percent.

Highway Patrol troopers hope the campaign and strict enforcement will save more lives.

