Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department has moved to a new facility off Truman Boulevard and will celebrate with an open house Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce will cut a ribbon and sponsors, as well as the public, will be welcome to tour the facility.

The new facility has more room than the previous one and has unique partnerships as well. The local cosmopolitan club has a focus on diabetes and made a space inside the facility to teach classes.

"[The cosmopolitan club has] installed a state of the art kitchen for us to teach diabetes education classes," said Kristi Campbell, Director of the Cole County Health Department. "It will also double as our food safety classroom."

The department was looking to move out of its old facility. After hearing that a local health agency was moving out of a building and selling the would-be vacant space, Campbell and her staff did not hesitate to jump on the opportunity.

"When we found out the Community Health Center of Central Missouri was going to be moving out of this building and selling it, it seemed like the perfect location for us because it's set up like a medical clinic," Campbell said. "We put in a new floor, new paint...several projects like that happened over the summer and then we just moved in the very last days of September."

Space was an issue at the old building, as well as the layout. It wasn't able to hold some of the amenities Campbell wanted.

"We were on two floors there and 7,700 square-feet; this building is all one level and it's 17,000 square-feet," Campbell said. "There's two conference rooms we can use for training or for meetings, so we really didn't have that space at the other building...and we couldn't have those community classes that we'd like to have at this facility."

According to Campbell, a bigger space means better care for clients.

"Our women, infants and children's program has much better rooms that they can serve their clients in," Campbell said. "We can have those community classes. It's bright, it's airy, it's a very fabulous facility."

"Our doors are now open to serve our community once again," says the health department's website.

The health department will look to hire more staff members once programs expand.