Cole County is Collecting Waste

JEFFERSON CITY - The Mid Missouri Solid Waste Management, Region "H", is collecting tire, appliance and electronic waste at Cole County Public Works today. Any farms and households from Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Osage Counties are welcome to donate waste today.

Mid Missouri Solid Waste Management is charging $1.00 per car tire (16'' or smaller) or $2.00 if the tire is still on the rim. There will be a $5.00 charge per truck or tractor tire over 16'' or $10.00 if it's on the rim. There will be a small charge on every tire and there is a 50 tire limit.

There will be a $15.00 fee for CRT TVs (screens made of glass). However, there will not be a fee for any other electronic items.

Manager of the Mid Missouri Solid Waste Management DeAnna Trass says most of their customers do not have any other way of disposing of tires or appliances properly. "A lot our customers don't understand that there's a way to environmentally, safely dispose of their tires so we try to educate them on a way to do that. We have hired this company, who shreds their tires for recycling wastes for playgrounds."

Trass says MRC Recycling in Jefferson City will also accept any electronic appliance with a chord on it. "It's a good way for the community even to go out to their facility and recycle whatever electronic waste they have and they take anything with a chord. You only have to pay for a television which is $15. But, anything with a chord, that's appliances, anything you want to get rid of but don't want to put in the trash."

Mid Missouri Solid Waste Management will be collecting tire, appliance and electronic waste until 1 PM today.