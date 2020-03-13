Cole County Sheriffs Department Warns Citizens of Phone Scam

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which scam artists ask for money and claim to be working with the Department of Justice.

The Sheriff's Department said the scam artists are calling residents and asking for money. The scam artists say they are calling on behalf of an on-going investigation with the Department of Justice and the Cole County Sheriff's Department, and if residents do not call back, they will send an investigate team to their home to arrest them.

Cole County Sheriff's Captain John Wheeler said you should check with your local police department if you receive a suspicious call.

"If it doesn't sound right, then call that agency. If it's the Jefferson City Police Department, then call Jefferson City Police Department, if it's Cole County, then call us. If it doesn't sound right on the phone, then let us know, call us, contact us, we may very well be looking for you, or it may be a scam," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said scam artists attempted something similar a few months ago, and demanded money in return for residents getting out of jury duty .