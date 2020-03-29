Cole County signs stay-at-home order

COLE COUNTY - Officials signed a stay-at-home order for Cole County that will go into effect on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The stay-at-home orders will be in place until April 11, according to a news conference held by Cole County. The order can be extended if needed.

All residents will be required to stay home except for essential business, according to officials.

Essential businesses are stores like; grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, construction and vehicle repair shops.

As of Friday, there are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cole County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Health officials confirmed evidence of community spread of COVID-19.

There are about 200 tests pending results in Cole County, the communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department Chezney Schulte, said.

"To the extent individuals using shared or outdoor spaces when outside their residence must at all times adhere to physical distancing requirements," the order states.

Schulte also ordered any resident who has traveled in the past week to stay home for the next two weeks and to commit to social distancing.