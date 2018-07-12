College Board changes history course guidelines

COLUMBIA - The College Board released changes at the end of July to its Advanced Placement United States History exam curriculum that have some people upset.

The AP U.S. History exam is one of many tests the College Board offers for high school students to take in order to get college credit early.

People on the Internet, Twitter in particular, were not happy with some changes that they noticed between last year's curriculum for the class and this year's changes.

Many complaints claimed that the new curriculum may overlook some of the less admirable parts of U.S. history.

For example, passages about race relations and attitudes toward Native Americans have been rewritten without phrases like "white superiority" and "anti-Indian policies."

In response to the concerns though, a statement on the College Board's website says:

"The result is a clearer and more balanced approach to the teaching of American history that remains faithful to the requirements that colleges and universities set for academic credit."

While the College Boards writes the test and provides the recommended curriculum for the test, it does not say how teachers have to teach.

AP U.S. History teachers can still choose what textbooks they want to use and are responsible for writing their own lectures.

According to the College Board's website, the changes will be put into place for the 2015 school year.