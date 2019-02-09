Colorado Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Colorado man drowned late Friday afternoon after falling off the back of a boat at Lake of the Ozarks.

Justin Byrd, 30, of Englewood, Colorado was underwater for five minutes before onlookers realized he was missing, according to an incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Byrd's boat was not moving at the time, however the pontoon boat was anchored near several other boats.

Highway Patrol also said Byrd was not wearing a life-jacket.