Columbia 9/11 memorial events

COLUMBIA - Events are taking place here in mid-Missouri to honor the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Mid-Missouri Peace Coalition will sponsor the "No More Victims" event, honoring victims of the attacks and soldiers who have died in combat since 9/11.

There will be candles, speakers, music, and pause for reflection at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza at 7 p.m.

Peace educator Dr. Bill Wicksham and Rock Bridge Christian Church pastor Maureen Dickman will be there to speak as well.

MU will also sponsor memorial events today.

Alumni and student war veterans, as well as faculty and staff, are invited to a Patriot Day barbecue on the campus quad.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.

A performance titled "Theater of War" will be performed later that evening at the Rhynsberger Theater and is open to the public.

Starting at 7 p.m., the performance will include dramatic readings of Sophocles "Ajax."

The tickets are free but admission is limited to the event.

Following the performance a town hall forum will be held to discuss visible and invisible wounds of war.

The anniversary of 9/11 comes as Americans are the most concerned with terrorism they have been in the past four years.

Gallup polls says 4 percent of Americans rate terrorism as their number one concern. While the percentage seems small, it hasn't been this high since May 2010.

Gallup says this increase comes as the ISIS terrorist group has been thrust into the national spotlight.