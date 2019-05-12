COLUMBIA - The Arts District in downtown Columbia put together an event known as "Art Huddle" that will take place Friday. Orr Street and the sidewalk down Walnut Street will be closed for the event.

They chose the name "Art Huddle" because they wanted to put together art and football. It is another way to tie the Art District into the community and get the message out that both art and athletics can go together.

At the event there will be four locations for live music. There will be art demonstrations, a live mural painting, stores will be open and food and drinks.

There will be another "Art Huddle" on October 12.