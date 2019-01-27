Columbia Celebrates World Refugee Day
Related Story
COLUMBIA - Saturday was United Nations World Refugee day, and more than 150 people from countries all around the world gathered in Columbia.
People gathered for a pot luck lunch and tasted foods from many different cultures. In addition, kids shared and played games from their various cultures with one another. People also enjoyed a walkthrough of refugee gardens, which included many different vegetables and flowers.
News
COLUMBIA - Saturday was United Nations World Refugee day, and more than 150 people from countries all around the world... More >>