Columbia Celebrates World Refugee Day

COLUMBIA - Saturday was United Nations World Refugee day, and more than 150 people from countries all around the world gathered in Columbia.

People gathered for a pot luck lunch and tasted foods from many different cultures. In addition, kids shared and played games from their various cultures with one another. People also enjoyed a walkthrough of refugee gardens, which included many different vegetables and flowers.

Saturday, June 23 2012