Columbia child seriously hurt after getting hit by vehicle

COLUMBIA - Columbia police released the name of the 9-year-old child who died after getting hit by a car near Oakland Middle School on Monday morning.

Kimberlynn Elizabeth Bartlett, from Kirksville, was hit by the 16-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Jetta.

Dispatchers learned about the incident shortly before noon. It happened near the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Edris Drive.

“The vehicle was heading southbound, the child was crossing the road between Oakland Ridge and Edris,” said Latisha Stroer, Columbia Police public information officer.

“The child was transferred in a local ambulance with life-threatening injuries,” said Stroer. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to the police department for questioning on the accident.

Oakland Gravel Road south of Blue Ridge Road to Spruce Drive is reopened, but investigations into the accident are still underway. Alcohol and drugs are not thought to be involved in the cause of the accident.

Police said Tuesday afternoon no additional information would be released since the investigation is ongoing.