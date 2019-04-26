Columbia city council to discuss airport improvements

COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council is expected to discuss improvements to Columbia Regional Airport when it meets Monday night.

The $3.5 million plan would replace asphalt with concrete at the intersection of the airport's two runways. This would allow Runway 13-31 to be "capable of landing regional jets," according to the city.

The plan would also include adding a new lighting system, new directional signage, and a new pavement centerline and runway markings.

Federal money would cover 90 percent of the project's cost. A grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration is expected in May, according to the city.

City funds would pick up 10 percent, or about $350,000, of the costs.