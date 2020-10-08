Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted unanimously to extend the public health order until October 20.

The order, which was first enacted on Sept. 18, requires bars and alcohol-serving restaurants in Columbia and Boone County to close by 10:30 p.m.

A few local business owners and employees are outside City Hall to speak out against extending the 10:30 pm close order. One employee, who works at The Roof, says he’s picked up other jobs to make ends meet this fall, and he’s still struggling to get by. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/e9ZNYjKVtq — Annabel Thorpe (@annabel_thorpe) October 5, 2020

The order was initially expected to expire on Oct. 6; however, the City Council has voted to extend the order for an additional two weeks.

Today's decision comes after the total number of active cases in Boone County fell to under 300 for the first time since classes at the University of Missouri began for the fall semester. In addition, just two new cases were reported among the 18-22 age group.

"I'd like to see at least one more incubation period if we can keep these numbers falling down" said Director of the Boone County Health Department Stephanie Browning.

Browning also said that the decision would not be influenced by football or bars wanting to stay open later in the evening.

This means that the order will take place during MU's Homecoming weekend, and will mean that the football team's 6:30 p.m. game against Vanderbilt will likely still be going past 10:30 p.m.

The decision comes after protests took place outside City Hall which called for an end to the health order, citing struggling business as a reason to stop the restrictions on local businesses.

Jeff Fast, an employee of The Roof in Columbia, said this would lead to "a very long winter" for the local bars and restaurants.

"It means we don't have a chance to get that final push from football season" said Fast. "A lot of [bars and restaurants] will shut down."

Fast also said the extension impacts him personally as a bar employee.

"So far this year, my income — from what I normally would be making in a given year — is down $25,000 already," Fast said. "And it will keep getting worse as long at the bars are not open. Especially being closed in the spring and in the fall, which are the major revenue seasons for most of the bars in this town."

Robby Saunders, who has worked in the restaurant and bar industry for over a year, said the order impacted his ability to make more tips, but he supports the order extending from a health perspective.

“I feel like the 10:30 order definitely helps stop the spread of COVID because people have a lot less time that they're spending in public, instead of being out until 1 or 1:30 in the morning” Saunders said. “They usually will come in a little earlier than normal, then are out the door exactly at 10:30.”