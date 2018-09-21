Columbia City Manager To Meet With Citizens Over Coffee

COLUMBIA - Columbia citizens can now sign up to meet one-on-one and have coffee with Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes. Starting next week Matthes will hold his first "Coffee with the Manager" forum where residents can sit down and discuss their concerns with him.

Individuals can register for 10-minute sessions with Matthes that will take place between 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. on July 15. He plans to hold sessions each Friday in the City Hall lobby by the Columbia Coffee Express stand.

"My assistant Carol Rhodes will be with me to record each person's concerns and follow up with assignments to city staff members who can be most helpful," Matthes said in a press release. "No topic is off limits."

Matthes said that he expects to have about six conversations during each hour-long session. Residents can register online at GoColumbiaMo.com or by calling 874-7214, providing a name, topic, preferred conversation date and some contact information if follow-up is needed. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before the Friday session.

In the interest of full disclosure, Matthes said the City Hall lobby is a public setting.

"People should not be surprised to see other citizens, council members, staff members or reporters nearby," Matthes said.