Columbia College 29-Game Winning Streak Ended

COLUMBIA - The No. 3 Columbia Cougars volleyball team was swept (25-23, 25-18, 25-23) by Missouri Baptist University in the championship match of the AMC Tournament, thus ending their 29 game winning streak.

The Cougars (35-3) was led by Vesna Trivunovic who finished with 15 kills and Serena Jenkins added 12. Paula Ferreira had 36 assists, while Hayes had 14 digs.

Ferreira was named AMC Setter of the Year and league MVP. Hayes was the Co-Libero of the Year. Head coach Melinda Wrye-Washinton was the Co-Coach of the Year.

This was just the second time in 19 years in which the Cougars lost the championship game.