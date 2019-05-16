Columbia College Adult Education Leader Announces Retirement

COLUMBIA - David Randerson, vice president for adult higher education at Columbia College, announced his retirement, effective Jan. 31, 2014.

Randerson has led the Adult Higher Education division for almost 18 years.The nationwide and online offerings from the college educate more than 30,000 students annually.

He will remain on the presidential search committee.

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside my colleagues as we have become a national model," Randerson said. "However, I now look forward with anticipation to spending more time with my wife and family, and crossing off items on my bucket list."

Dr. Gary Massey, current dean for Adult Higher Education, has been appointed to serve as the interim vice president.