Columbia College hosting veterans week

COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve.

Activities include sending of thank you cards, a veterans whole health seminar, a flag raising ceremony, a remembrance ceremony, a national moment of silence and a military service tree lighting ceremony.

"All of these events are open to the public, anybody is more than welcome to attend. We'd love to have people come and again show support to our veterans," said Sam Fleury, senior director of public relations.

Columbia College paired with Veterans Affairs to discuss health care opportunities and eligibility for veterans.

"We're excited to work with the VA. I think it's going to be a good opportunity and a good partnership to really solidify in bringing them into part of the week," Fleury said.

The VA looks to educate veterans to take action, not just when they get sick, but before any illness happens.

"Part of it will be about preventive health care because the VA doesn't just want to see people when they're sick or injured, but also help them on actions to take in preventive health care," said Keith Glindemann, director of the Ousley Family Veterans Service Center.

Fleury said, after the elections on Tuesday, he feels it would be beneficial for people to come to the specialist-driven seminar.

"This is really a celebration of the veterans that we serve and their families," he said.

The veterans whole health seminar will take place Nov. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m.