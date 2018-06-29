Columbia College partners with Columbia Fire Dept. to provide realistic training

COLUMBIA - Columbia College is hosting a training event for Columbia Fire Department recruits.

The training will provide real-world fire-fighting experience, specifically ventilation training.

According to a city press release, this kind of training is important because ventilation is a necessary fundamental in firefighting. The city said ventilation allows heat and smoke to travel out of a structure, "improving the environment inside for both occupants and emergency crews."

The college is providing a building on Pannell Street that will give fire recruits the opportunity to train in a realistic environment.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.