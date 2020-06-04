Columbia College Renovates Museum

COLUMBIA - Renovations were underway Monday to reopen the closed YouZeum building in downtown Columbia as a center for Columbia College. The school will call the building on Cherry Street "Federal Hall," a take on its previous life as the local federal building.



Come fall, the three story building will serve as headquarters for the college's online services, which will occupy the lower floors of Federal Hall. But the top floor will become home to the Columbia College nursing program.

The new space is much larger than the nursing program's current residence, said program director Linda Claycomb.



Claycomb said the bigger area will allow for newer training devices and the possibility for more students in the limited program.