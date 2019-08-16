Columbia Crews Tackle Snow

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works employees said Tuesday, they have a strategy for keeping city roads clean during the snow storm.

Snow plows will focus on clearing first priority routes, which are major city streets like Broadway, and second priority routes, which are streets near hospitals and city bus routes. Cars parked along those streets will be towed once the snow reaches 2 inches.

Smaller residential streets will not be cleared until first and second priority streets are in "passable condition".

Even with the plows targeting main roads, people living along those roads told KOMU 8 the conditions were still bad Tuesday afternoon.

Columbia resident Javier Varreto said he thought road conditions would be better if crews began working on them overnight. "Like they just came through here for the first time 15 minutes ago, before that you couldn't even see the road."