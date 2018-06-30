Columbia day care center working to help end community violence

BOONE COUNTY- A local day care owner is trying to do her part in the fight against community violence among youth. Tiffany Campbell owns Tree Tops Innovative Learning Center, located north of Columbia.

Campbell and her husband, Chris Campbell, started the day care center with the intention of serving any Columbia families and offering options for low-income families. They said they saw the need for a place to teach children about right and wrong before they enter the school system.

Tiffany Campbell said, "Right now we're focusing on the early childhood education," but she said preteen children and teenagers are still reachable.Campbell said her goal is to create a safe space for children to learn about values and morals and apply the knowledge as they grow up in Columbia.

The day care center serves families who can pay and families who can't. It functions off donations from local businesses but Campbell said she hopes to expand with funding from the city. After exploring different funding and grant options, Campbell said she kept receiving the same answer.

"We are technically located on county land so we are ineligible for city funding," she said. "But all of the kids we serve are Columbia kids."

KOMU 8 News contacted different city and county officials who said there is funding available, depending on the circumstance. Campbell said she plans to look into more options soon.