Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Disabilities Commission plans to meet Thursday afternoon.

It is the last time they meet before Election Day. As part of the agenda, they will discuss voting accessibility for those with disabilities.

The Boone County Clerk's Office Facebook page recently posted a video in American Sign Language with important voting information.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the city has electronic machines available for anyone who needs the additional assistance.

"If they have trouble holding a pen they can use the device. If they have a visual impairment they can use it," Lennon said.

The machines are available for any voter who chooses to use them, but they do provide assistance for the disabled community.

While a surge in mail-in voting could make things easier for those with disabilities to participate in the election, that may not always be the case.

"It can really cut both ways," Lennon said. "Voting by mail is not always that accessible to people if they still need assistance filling out the ballot or sending back the ballot."

For more information and to make sure your vote gets counted, visit showmeboone.com or visit our Voter Guide.