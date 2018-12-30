Columbia family displaced after flash flooding

COLUMBIA - A Columbia family is still cleaning up after flooding displaced them from their home late Monday night.

Tiffany Cummings says she woke up to use the restroom around 11 p.m. and felt water around her feet. She looked down to see water hitting the tops of her feet, just below the ankle.

Flash flooding caused water to enter through windows in the master bedroom of her basement apartment and spread to the bathroom, a second bedroom and into part of the kitchen.

Out front of the home in the parking lot, the Hinkson creek crept up around 10 feet and was closing in on cars.

"I was knocking on my neighbors doors telling them to move their cars," said Cummings.

Cummings reached out to the fire department who came and checked the home for any water near electrical sources.

The fire department reached out to the Red Cross to assist the family. The Red Cross put Cummings, her sister and two children in a motel for the night and provided money for food.

Fans have been set up throughout the apartment to dry out the water.

Cummings says the family will return to the apartment Wednesday. She will use air mattresses until she can replace the beds damaged by the water.

Officials from the Red Cross say it will be a group effort to help the Cummings family get back on their feet.

"Here in Columbia it's Love Inc. and Volunteer Action Center and so on, lots and lots of groups work together to try to help people in need," said Kath Mayne, a Red Cross Disaster Specialist.

The Red Cross says it will remain in contact with the Cummings family for the next few months to make sure the move back in goes smoothly.

Cummings encourages other to donate household items to the Red Cross because you never expect to need its help.

"I didn't want to take their assistance because I've never need assistance before like that," Cummings said. She says she is so thankful for the help the Red Cross was able to provide.

Cummings says she hopes there is no more rain on the horizon. "It normally looks like a creek, but right now it looks like a river," said Cummings.