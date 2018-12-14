Columbia Fire Dept. responds to Lt. Britt investigation report

COLUMBIA - The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) released an investigation report about the controversial death of Lt. Bruce Britt, calling for better communication between emergency responders and MU.

The Columbia Fire Department said it is still reviewing the details of the 35-page report but acknowledge room for improvement.

"Communication is always a challenge," Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said. "So as we go through that report and reevaluate our procedures and the other agencies that we interact with, we will no doubt be an opportunity to have those discussions. And if there's something we think we can do better, then we will."

One area where communication is questioned in the NIOSH report happens between the 9-1-1 dispatch center and the fire department. CFD responded to a call the day of the University Village Apartments collapse but said a "structural collapse was not visible at their arrival" before the walkway collapse killed Britt.

Frazier also said the NIOSH report is written for all departments around the country and not just for CFD.

The NIOSH report provided nine recommendations for future incidents, and it also specified certain areas that could have helped in Britt's case.

KOMU 8 also reached out to the university, but it declined to make a statement due to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against it last year by Britt's family.

To see the full report, click here.