Columbia Garage Fire Causes $50,000 Worth of Damage

COLUMBIA - A garage, attached to a home, caught fire Thursday leaving $50,000 worth of damage.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire at 4103 Eagle View Court around 1:40 p.m. When the fire fighters arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single story home.

Fire fighters said they broke through the closed garage door and aggressively attacked the flames. The fire department said they had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The three adults who live in the home escaped the fire with no injuries.

The department said the fire damaged a car and a boat that were in the garage the time of the fire.

The fire department was not certain of the origin of the fire at the time the press release was sent.