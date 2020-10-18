Columbia Homecoming Parade Canceled

COLUMBIA - Fall 2012 brings an era of new traditions to Columbia and that's making old traditions a little tricky to follow. The Rock Bridge and Hickman High School homecoming parade will be canceled because of the construction downtown along with the anticipated MU-Alabama game crowds.

The schools have been seeing a decrease in the community attendance of the parade ever since the junior high marching bands were cut from the curriculum. The conclusion to cancel the parade was a district decision made by Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Belcher.

Rock Bridge High School Assistant Principal David Bones said the Columbia Police Department, which normally helps run the parade, will be understaffed due to the MU-Alabama football game that weekend.

"Of course the parade is a great part of the tradition, but you also have to be flexible," Bones said.

The homecoming court candidates along with the Rock Bridge Alumni Hall of Fame inductees who would have been showcased in the parade will be acknowledge at the Rock Bridge assembly next Friday, as well as during the homecoming football game.