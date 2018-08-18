Columbia Imagined Releases Draft of Plans for Developing City

COLUMBIA - Community members are asked to respond to Columbia Imagined's recently released draft on the future development of the city.

Committee member Bonnie Maiers said the draft is a culmination of everything the community said in the past few months in surveys and meetings.

A major part of the report is maintaining and improving the downtown area. This includes attracting new businesses to the area as well as diversifying business and expanding the park system.

Another part of the plan includes sustainable, self-reliant and innovative development. This includes both energy and cost efficient construction as well as preserving the personality of neighborhoods and the Columbia community.

The committee will also outline the plans for new housing in Columbia and where land is available for construction. Maiers said this is especially important because based on the growth Columbia experienced in the past 20 years, a plan is necessary to make sure Columbia housing and infrastructure grows with the population in the next 20 years.

The committee will open the meeting up for discussion after their presentation to hear what Columbia residents have to say about the report.

A meeting to review the report will be held next Wednesday at 6 p.m. in city hall room 1A/1B.

To view the full report online, visit www.gocolumbiamo.com/Planning/Comprehensive_Plan/whereareweheaded.php