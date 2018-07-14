Columbia Lakes Open for Ice Skating, Fishing

Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Home
Home
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August. It will be Noah Casey's third time appearance in the event. This year...
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
COLUMBIA — Seven cases of...
UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to ...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley both met with supporters and volunteers Saturday at each of their individual field offices in Columbia. Both candidates...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
COLUMBIA - House hunters are looking beyond...
Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
(CNN Money) -- Microsoft has...
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
COLUMBIA — Seven cases of...
Additional Links
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records began in 1890. It was 6.2 degrees above average, coming in with a 79.1 degree average...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August. It will be Noah Casey's third time appearance in the event. This year...
Karissa Schweizer nominated for NCAA honor
Karissa Schweizer nominated for NCAA honor
COLUMBIA - Mizzou track and field alum...
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
Weather
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Columbia Lakes Open for Ice Skating, Fishing
Share: