Columbia Mail-Processing Center's Fate Undetermined

COLUMBIA - Decisions still have not been made on closing Columbia's mail-processing center.

On April 2 of this year, a public meeting was held discussing cutbacks and the possible closing of the center. If that happens,133 people would lose their Columbia jobs.

President of Columbia's Regional Economic Development, Mike Brooks, said no new information has been released about the potential closure.

"If the post office were to close, there would be a big economic impact on Columbia," he said. "People really depend on that plant."

If those workers lose their jobs, they will be transferred to either Kansas City or St. Louis.

The Columbia Processing and Distribution Center is at the Columbia Regional Airport. The building would be sold if it closes, according to Brooks. The processing facility in Cape Girardeau closed last week.

REDI has not taken any steps to prepare for the potential closure. It did send a letter to Washington in April expressing its concern for the closure. Brooks said there's been no response.