Columbia Natural Gas Station Nears Finish Despite Debate

Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill advancing in the Missouri House would require out-of-state retailers to collect taxes on online sales to Missourians. Lawmakers voted 78-72 on Tuesday to give...
Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
JEFFERSON CITY - Over one hundred Missourians...
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has...
Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Eligible veterans could soon...
High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a man accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game victory over the...
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
WINNIPEG - After finishing the regular season...
Columbia College softball player earns fifth "Player of the Week" honor
Columbia College softball player earns fifth "Player of the Week" honor
COLUMBIA - Columbia College softball player...
Columbia Natural Gas Station Nears Finish Despite Debate
