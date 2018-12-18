Columbia needs input on storm and waste water management

COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia needs your help in determining part of its future.

The Columbia utilities division is putting together three workshops to help understand what citizens think the city should do with the future of its wastewater and storm water treatments.

“The questions that we’re asking the community right now is how do we build that future? What type of structure should we do? What should be our priority in the coming years? There’s going to be a lot more regulations that come down, as far as, for sewer and for storm water and so we want to make sure that we’re getting ahead of those,” Columbia utilities spokesperson, Connie Kacprowicz, said.

The first of these workshops is set to take place at the ARC, in Columbia, on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The topic Wednesday, what issues are important to you.

“In this process we’re trying to figure out which things we should address first and so the community input is very valuable to us because it will develop that road map for the future,” Kacprowicz said.

After the three workshops are finished, Kacprowicz hopes the city will know where to go in the future with the project.

“We’re hoping with the workshops that we’ll have a discussion where we can get a sense of what people are thinking and feeling as they talk to other people, getting some priorities,” Kacprowicz said.

For anyone not able to attend any of the workshops the city urges them to visit ourcolumbiawaters.com, before the middle of November, to take an online survey and provide their input on the subject.