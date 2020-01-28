Columbia Parks and Rec Wants Input on New Trail

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Rec will hold a public input meeting Wednesday to discuss the Grindstone Creek Trail Development Project. The meeting will cover bridge construction, tree removal and other topics along the proposed trail. Engineers from Allstate Consultants, the company putting together the plans for construction, will also be there. The meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the ARC.

The Grindstone Creek Trail is one of many GetAbout Columbia projects designed to create and improve walking and biking trails throughout Columbia. The proposed 1.74-mile trail begins in the Grindstone Nature Area on Old Highway 63, stretches through the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area and ends in the Lemone Industrial Park on Maguire Boulevard.

The Parks and Rec department lists the project's budget around $1.57 million. Allstate's latest proposal says the city will need to construct four bridges over Grindstone Creek on the west side of Highway 63. One construction option for the east side lists a fifth bridge, but Allstate's description of that plan says it would be necessary only if the trail expanded beyond the current plan.