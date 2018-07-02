Columbia Plans To Replace Playground Equipment

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hood said Wednesday that the city plans to replace the playground equipment damaged by a fire Tuesday night at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Hood said it will probably cost between $50-60,000, and he hopes to have a new equipment installed and ready for use by late fall.

Hood said the city insurance will likely cover the cost of the new equipment. Parks and recreation is also in the process of talking with the playground equipment manufacturer to get a more accurate estimate of the replacement costs.

The city continues to investigate the cause of the fire. Columbia Fire Department Chief James Weaver said Wednesday that a wide variety of things could have caused the fire. Weaver said it is important to remember that arson is deliberate, and the cause of the fire at the park is not necessarily arson.